19:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Likud, Blue and White confirm unity gov't reports Representatives of the two parties confirmed reports that an agreement had been signed between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Major General (res) MK Benny Gantz for the formation of an emergency unity government.