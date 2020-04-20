|
19:03
Reported
News BriefsNissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
US officials fearful of Chinese espionage
Fox News reported that drones being used by the US security establishment to enforce COVID-19 health regulations were produced by a company that may have ties to the Chinese government.
The drones, created by Da Jiang Innovations, with headquarters are in China and whom the Chinese government is said to have partial control of, are said to be assisting 43 law enforcement agencies in 22 states provide data on citizens who can't be recorded by regular monitoring devices.
