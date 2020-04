18:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Israel cancels aid to the Palestinian Authority The defense establishment intended to deliver aid to prevent the collapse of the PA's health system, but the initiative was thwarted after it became clear that PA leaders were spreading anti-Semitic propaganda. ► ◄ Last Briefs