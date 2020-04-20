Gov. Cuome:If data holds, we are past the high point

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to the public today (Monday) and said: "If the data holds, and if this trend holds, we are past the high point".

"The recent news is good", Cuomo empphasized, "that we are on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down. But that's good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with, which is that constant increase".

Cuomo warned the public: "It's no time to get cocky and it's no time to get arrogant. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control."