18:51
Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
General lockdown likely for Independence Day
The Ministry of Health and the National Security Council recommended that Prime Minister Netanyahu enforce a lockdown for the entire State of Israel next week, starting with the end of Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and ending after Independence Day.
Channel 12 reported that the Ministry of Health stated that a general closure would prevent crowds and parties that would normally take place on Independence Day.
