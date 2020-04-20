|
Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
New York: 478 have died from the coronavirus since yesterday
Briefing the public in wake of coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 478 have died in New York state from the coronavirus since yesterday.
Cuomo said that according to reports from New York state hospitals, there are less COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms than before.
The NY Governor noted that it’s been 51 days since the first positive case in New York state.
