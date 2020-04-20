Trump: Radical left screamed 'ventilators', now screaming 'testing'

US President Trump continued to attack the left today (Monday) as he tweeted regarding the debates about ventilators and testings.

"Last month all you heard from the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats was, “Ventilators, Ventilators, Ventilators.”, Trump wrote, "They screamed it loud & clear, & thought they had us cold, even though it was the State’s task".

"But everyone got their ventilators, with many to spare. Now they scream “Testing, Testing, Testing,” again playing a very dangerous political game. States, not the Federal Government, should be doing the Testing - But we will work with the Governors and get it done. This is easy compared to the fast production of thousands of complex Ventilators!"