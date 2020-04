18:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 'Death to Bibi' spray painted in Israeli town A grafitti sign reading "Death to Bibi" was discovered spray painted in the central Israeli city of Givatayim. Police are investigating the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs