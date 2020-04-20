Gantz: 'My biggest victory came on German soil'

Prior to the marking of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Benny Gantz said his biggest personal victory came on German soil.

He posted: "After my mother, Malka Gantz Z"L, was able to gather her remaining strength and leaving the Bergen-Belsen extermination camp after doing the impossible and surviving the horrors [of the Nazis], her son returned to Germany."

"But this time, a representative of the Gantz family was there not as the oppressed or survivor, but as the commander of the Israel Defense Forces, that [defends] our sons and daughters, with the aim of protecting and preserving the miracle that is the State of Israel, the national home for the Jewish people - invited to pay homage in the memorial ceremony."

"Next to the chief of the German army, with my mother in my [thoughts] listening to the Israeli national anthem, and engraved in our hearts, passing down from generation to generation: We will never forget; never again."