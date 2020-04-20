Hotovely discusses new strategy with heads of Nefesh B'Nefesh

Diaspora Minister Tzipi Hotovely held a discussion today with the heads of Nefesh B'Nefesh and Ms. Lori Palatnik, founder of the Momentum movement regarding creation of a strategic plan for Diaspora Jewry in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Hotovely that "World Jewry is faced with a new reality following the coronavirus crisis. There is an awakening among the communities and we must be prepared for an Aliyah wave - to reach out and provide a warm home to every Jew during such a difficult time."