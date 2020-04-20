|
News Briefs
Israeli sports to return with restrictions
The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Culture and Sport have reached a basic agreement according to which Israeli sports teams will be able to return to training following Independence Day albeit without making physical contact and within the prescribed distance.
Teams will also be able to partake in practive within restricted areas while maintaining distance and not making contact.
The decision has yet to be approved by the Ministry of Health.
