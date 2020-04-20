Attorney General approves Tomb of Patriarchs renovation

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit approved expropriating of areas in the Tomb of the Patriarchs for renovate purposes and in order to make it accessible to people with disabilities, Jews and Arabs alike.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett already approved the renovation four months ago, and it's now up to Prime Minister Netanyahu to approve the expropriation of the site from the Waqf to enable the project.

"It is first and foremost a humanitarian act," said Likud MK Kati Sheetrit of the Likud. "We must make the Tomb of the Patriarchs accessible to worshipers of all religions freedom so that they can worship [there]. We must allow every Jew to connect to their heritage. We must declare that there has always been Jews presence in Hebron - and always will be."