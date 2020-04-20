16:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20

Yisrael Beytenu: Gantz still believes Netanyahu's lies

Yisrael Beytenu has decided to exert heavy pressure on the Blue and White party to make sure legislature prohibiting Netanyahu from serving his term in a rotational government are brought up before the Regulatory Committee.

Members of the faction told Kan News that "Gantz still believes Netanyahu's lies, and [that they] are waiting for him to meet the ultimatum he presented himself."

Last Briefs