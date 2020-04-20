|
16:34
Reported
Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
Yisrael Beytenu: Gantz still believes Netanyahu's lies
Yisrael Beytenu has decided to exert heavy pressure on the Blue and White party to make sure legislature prohibiting Netanyahu from serving his term in a rotational government are brought up before the Regulatory Committee.
Members of the faction told Kan News that "Gantz still believes Netanyahu's lies, and [that they] are waiting for him to meet the ultimatum he presented himself."
