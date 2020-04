16:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Edelstein: 'No regrets for resigning from Speaker position' Edelstein said he did not regret his resignation, and is "willing to pay a price for the establishment of a government."



The former Speaker of the Knesset told local council heads from Samaria that, "Sovereignty will at best be implemented immediately and at worst within a few months." ► ◄ Last Briefs