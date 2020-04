16:01 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Decrease in COVID-19 fines over last 24 hrs 1,277 fines have been handed out by Israeli police over the past day for all offenses related to the Public Health Order, compared to about 2,500-3,000 each day of the previous week. ► ◄ Last Briefs