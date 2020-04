15:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Warning to PA: 'Stop paying terrorists' According to new legislation brought about by the military commander in Judea and Samaria, monthly salaries paid by the PA to incarcerated terrorists are prohibited. ► ◄ Last Briefs