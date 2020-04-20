Netanyahu speaks with falafel stand owner who caused stir on internet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Yuval Carmi, owner of the falafel stand from Ashdod, who caused a stir on the internet.

"I feel his pain and that of many of the small and independent business owners in Israel. Their distress is real. The problems are real and we will solve them.

I will continue to work around the clock to save the lives and livelihoods of all Israeli citizens. With G-d's help and with your help - we will also get through this crisis in peace. "