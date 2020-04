11:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Lapid: Either you fight corruption or you are a part of it Knesset Member Yair Lapid attacked Blue and White and tweeted "Either you fight corruption or you are part of it - Blue and White chose a side." ► ◄ Last Briefs