Dep. Director of Health Min.: Improvement in infection rate

Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, Professor Itamar Grotto, said this morning in an interview on Reshet Bet that there is an improvement in the number and rate of coronavirus infection - hence the relief for cities.

"Increased enforcement and police activity can also be done there. The closure tool that is severe and extreme must not be used."

Grotto was asked when more stores and maybe malls would open and replied: "It depends on the rate of the spread of the disease."