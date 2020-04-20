Traditional air show won't take place to prevent crowds

As part of the Independence Day events, the Air Force's aerobatic crew crossing over hospitals across the country will take place this year. Four "Efroni" planes will fly over the hospitals across the country and salute the medical staff and the health system.

The traditional air show will not be held this year to prevent crowds as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

An IDF spokesman said that the Air Force's aerobatic crew will be training for Independence Day on Monday, during which movement of the aircraft in question will be felt across the country.



