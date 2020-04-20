Holocaust Remembrace Day events start tonight

Holocaust Remembrance Day events will open in the evening and will be held this year in a different format due to the restrictions on gathering following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The state opening rally was filmed in advance without a crowd in the Warsaw Ghetto square at Yad Vashem, and will be broadcast tonight at 8 p.m. A speech will be made by President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yad Vashem Chairman Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau will put up the memorial flame and the speech of the Holocaust survivors' representative will be made by survivor Naomi Cassuto.