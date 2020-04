08:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20 Closure on Bnei Brak, Jerusalem eased At midnight, the closure imposed on Bnei Brak and Jerusalem was eased. The decision to ease the closure came as a result of the decline in infection rates in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, as well as the mayors' commitment to remove at least half of the remaining patients in the city to hotels by the weekend.



In a conversation between Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov, it was decided to hold an easing outline for the cities. A special discussion will be held today at 10:00.