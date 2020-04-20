|
Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20
Iran: US forces provoked us in the Persian Gulf
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Sunday acknowledged it had a tense encounter with US warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but also claimed that it was American forces who sparked the incident, The Associated Press reported.
The incident last Wednesday saw the US Navy release video of small Iranian fast boats coming close to American warships as they operated in the northern Persian Gulf near Kuwait, with US Army Apache helicopters.
