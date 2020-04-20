PA claims: Most coronavirus cases are of workers in Israel

Mohammad Shtayyeh, head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, on Sunday conducted an assessment of the situation with the heads of the PA security forces on the spread of the coronavirus in the PA and the measures taken in the various districts to curb the rate of infection.

Shtayyeh claimed, as other PA officials have done in recent days, that 79 percent of the PA’s coronavirus patients are Palestinian Arabs who worked in Israel and people who came in contact with those workers.