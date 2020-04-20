01:23
  Nissan 26, 5780 , 20/04/20

Poland commemorates ghetto uprising amid pandemic

Poland on Sunday commemorated the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising, replacing its annual official ceremonies with low-key gatherings on site or online as the coronavirus pandemic prevented any big events, AFP reported.

Wearing a protective mask, the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Rabbi Michael Schudrich, recited a prayer at the monument dedicated to the uprising in front of a few dozen people who observed social distancing rules before laying a wreath.

