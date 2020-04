23:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Five haredim arrested in Jerusalem for violating order Police on Sunday evening arrested five haredim on suspicion of violating order and holding a prohibited public gathering in the Mea She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs