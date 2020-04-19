Two killed in shooting incident in Canadian province of Nova Scotia

At least two people, one of them a police officer, were killed on Sunday in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, about 130 km north (80 miles) of the capital Halifax, after a gunman went on a 12-hour rampage.

The accused gunman – named in local media as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman – is one of the dead. Police had arrested Wortman after a car chase earlier in the day on suspicion of shooting several people, whose conditions they did not specify.