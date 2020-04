22:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Tractor flips over, seriously injuring 16-year-old A 16-year-old youth was seriously injured in the Shafir region in the south of the country, when a tractor overturned. MDA paramedics and responders provided him with immediate first aid and he was taken to Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva. ► ◄ Last Briefs