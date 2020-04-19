Bnei Brak: Phones and flyers instead of Facebook and Twitter

General Ronen Menalis, a former IDF spokesman, is currently leading the public relations team in Bnei Brak's emergency headquarters, and expresses optimism regarding the situation in the haredi city of almost 200 thousand residents.

"On the whole, people are very careful about adhering to the guidelines," he told Arutz Sheva. "There are a lot of positive signs, such as the number of recovered patients, which is now greater than the number of new cases ... There has also been a sharp increase in the number of tests, and the rate of increase of the disease is starting to drop significantly compared to other cities in the country."

Menalis adds that the virus is not going to disappear in the next few months, and that people will have to learn to live with it, to an extent, continuing to be careful with social distancing and so forth.

"I learned a lot here," he notes. "I felt like we were going back in time, with the methods we use here ... Instead of Facebook and Twitter, we have to use telephone messages and flyers ... On a personal level, it was instructive, to see ... how much we didn't understand about [haredim] but I realized we could learn."