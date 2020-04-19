117 confirmed virus cases in IDF

To date, 117 IDF soldiers are known to have contracted coronavirus.

Recent diagnoses have led in one case to an entire platoon being sent into isolation. Several instances have been reported of mass violations of Health Ministry regulations, with hundreds of soldiers sitting at close quarters in a single hall.

On some bases, the restrictions are no longer relevant as the soldiers have been effectively cut off from outside contact for over three weeks, such that it can be reasonably assumed that none of the soldiers has contracted the virus. However, this fails to take into account the possibility of asymptomatic cases, and considering that the soldier population is young, it is not known how many soldiers could be carrying the virus without falling ill.