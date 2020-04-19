22:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 10,010 coronavirus tests performed in last day in Israel The government set a target of 10,000 tests a few weeks ago, but reaching the target has proved challenging, with various reasons provided such as a shortage of the raw materials provided. However, the number of tests has increased greatly since the beginning of the crisis, and various government officials have conditioned a return to relative normalcy on the ability to perform a large number of tests every day. ► ◄ Last Briefs