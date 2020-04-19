Taiwan's Vice-President: Lockdown not necessary to curb epidemic

Speaking with The Telegraph, Taiwan's Vice-President, leading epidemiologist Chen Chien-Jen, said that in order to curb the coronavirus epidemic, "It's not necessary to stop all activities. As long as more than 50% of the population reduces 50% of their social contacts then the outbreak can be controlled. They can go to school, to work but must reduce non-essential recreation and social contact."

He added that people confirmed to be virus carriers must be strict about self-isolating, and that those who are known to have come into contact with them must likewise remain at home for two weeks and continue to monitor their health.

In much of Asia, wearing a face mask while out of the house is seen as normal, mainly to provide protecting against high levels of air pollution.