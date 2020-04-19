Report: PM trying to recruit Hendel, Hauser to form right-wing gov't

According to a report in Channel 12 News, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wants to continue to try to assemble a coalition of right-wing MKs numbering at least 61, with the hope that he will succeed in recruiting MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser.

The Likud party denies the report, saying that, "This is just another piece of fake news. The prime minister has committed himself to establishing a national emergency unity government."