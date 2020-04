20:19 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Education Minister: Summer vacation in August only this year Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz has announced that classes will be "held" throughout July, instead of breaking at the end of June, and that August will be the sole month of vacation. ► ◄ Last Briefs