20:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Benny Gantz: We dare not waste billions on 4th round of elections Benny Gantz has addressed the viral Facebook post by Ashdod falafel stand owner Yuval Carmi. "His words are heartbreaking," he said, "and they should serve as a note of warning to us, the leaders of the public, that we dare not waste billions of shekels on a fourth round of elections."