|
20:12
Reported
News BriefsNissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20
Ministerial telephone meetings leaked to journalists
According to Kan 11 News, the Knesset Secretary has written a letter to government ministers in which he expresses his anger at the recent leaks from government telephone meetings. He notes that it seems likely that one or more of the ministers actually invited a journalist to listen in on the meetings.
The Secretary warned that if the leaks continue, steps will be taken against the ministers responsible.
Last Briefs