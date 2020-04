19:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Minister Smotrich: Let religious-Zionists light a fire in Meron too Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has sent a request to Religious Affairs Minister Yitzhak Vaknin (Shas), asking that he reserve one of the bonfire lightings at the tomb of Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron on Lag b'Omer for the religious-Zionist community. ► ◄ Last Briefs