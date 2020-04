19:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 'Thank you, coronavirus, for healing my chronic cough' Sima Segal coughed for ten years, every time she ate something. Then she contracted coronavirus, and after a period of illness, she made a complete recovery. Amazingly, her chronic cough that no doctor could heal, disappeared. ► ◄ Last Briefs