Saudi Grand Mufti: Pray at home on Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, has told Muslims that prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid al-Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues, US News reports.

So far, Saudi Arabia has reported 8,274 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths so far, the highest number among the six Gulf Arab states where the total has reached 24,374 with 156 deaths.