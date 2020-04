16:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 From tomorrow, more frequent public transport From tomorrow, public transport will operate at increased frequency, and lines enabling people to reach their places of work will resume operation. Trains will not be resuming operation at this point. ► ◄ Last Briefs