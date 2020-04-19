EU & Tel Aviv Foundation to give 40,000 Euros to vulnerable groups

The EU's mission to Israel, together with the Tel Aviv Foundation, will be distributing hundreds of food vouchers to families, to alleviate the economic hardship created by the coronavirus crisis.

This support, provided through the Tel Aviv Foundation, and as part of the mayor's Emergency Assistance Fund, will be provided to senior citizens, Holocaust survivors, at-risk women, including domestic violence victims, families on welfare, and at-risk populations, asylum seekers, foreign workers, and the Arab community in Jaffa.

The European Union's support will be distributed via local organizations that provide help to people who might otherwise be lacking access to state support, and will amount to 20,000 Euros, which will be matched by the city of Tel Aviv for a total of 40,000 Euros.