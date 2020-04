16:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 'Professor Grotto doesn't have a clue' Senior politicians and sports figures have attacked the statement of the Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Professor Itamar Grotto - who said that in his estimation, there will be no return to regular sports activities for the next half year. ► ◄ Last Briefs