Top epidemiologists: No justification to shut entire education system

A document prepared by several faculty members at Hebrew University, Hadassah Medical Center, and Ben Gurion University, states that there is no genuine justification for an entire shutdown of the education system.

Among the signatories to the document are expert epidemiologists specializing in infectious diseases, and experts in the fields of demographics and statistics. One is Professor Ran Nir Paz, an expert in infectious disease at Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center, who headed the study on the anti-viral agent Avigan and its usefulness in treating coronavirus. Five others who signed the document are leading researchers at the School for Public Health at Hebrew University.