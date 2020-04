15:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Chief Rabbi: Better to pray alone than without precautions Read more Rabbi David Lau warns all who pray in a minyan must obey Health Ministry instructions to the letter or be guilty of endangering lives. ► ◄ Last Briefs