Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20

Rabbi Shalom Cohen: Anyone high-risk should pray at home

President of the Council of Torah Sages of the Shas movement, Harav Shalom Cohen, has called on the public to adhere to the guidelines of the Health Ministry, and made it clear that anyone in a high-risk category should continue to pray at home and not in a minyan (prayer quorum).