Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Pres. Rivlin: 'This is an emergency, no less than during wartime' After speaking with several of the leaders of the self-employed business owners' protest, President Rivlin said: "We have to look at the whole picture. This is an emergency situation, no less than during wartime."