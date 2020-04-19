43,122 violations reported by police since beginning of enforcement

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Israel Police have opened around 200 investigations into people suspected of breaching quarantine orders and related regulations, and another 51 into people suspected of spreading fake news.

So far, checks have been made of around 100,000 people, to make sure that they are in isolation as the law demands, as well as of 7,752 people confirmed as coronavirus carriers who are in home isolation.

So far, 43,122 people have been issued tickets for violations (1,572 in the last day) and closure orders have been issued to 132 businesses who were operating illegally.