15:31
Reported
News BriefsNissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20
President Rivlin meets protest leaders
President Reuven Rivlin met with some of the demonstrators outside the President's Residence, where many self-employed business owners are protesting what they feel is the government's disinterest in their plight.
Earlier in the day, the demonstration took place outside the Knesset, where the director-general of the President's Residence went out to listen to their complaints.
The President had been in a meeting but as soon as it ended, he asked to meet with the demonstrators, and two of the leaders of the protest went inside to speak with him.
