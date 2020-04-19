President Rivlin meets protest leaders

President Reuven Rivlin met with some of the demonstrators outside the President's Residence, where many self-employed business owners are protesting what they feel is the government's disinterest in their plight.

Earlier in the day, the demonstration took place outside the Knesset, where the director-general of the President's Residence went out to listen to their complaints.

The President had been in a meeting but as soon as it ended, he asked to meet with the demonstrators, and two of the leaders of the protest went inside to speak with him.