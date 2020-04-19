Tomorrow night to mark Remembrance Day: Rabbi Chaim Druckman to speak

In order to mark Remembrance Day, Bnei Akiva is organizing a special event during which the movement's head, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, will relate a personal story from the Holocaust, in conversation with the previous secretary-general of Bnei Akiva, Danny Hirshberg, who led trips to Poland for many years.

Rabbi Druckman will speak about his childhood in Poland and the period during which he lived in an orphanage, and also of his time in hiding and how he managed to make his way to Israel, against all odds.

The event will be broadcast tomorrow at 9-30 pm on YouTube and Facebook Live of Israel Bnei Akiva.