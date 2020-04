15:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 Nissan 25, 5780 , 19/04/20 First batch of IDF-refurbished ventilators to be delivered today Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has announced that today, the first 100 refurbished ventilators will be delivered. These machines were refurbished by the IDF together with Sheba hospital and are designed for use with coronavirus patients in serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs